Accredited official statistics announcement

Passenger rail performance: January to March 2027

Quarterly and periodic (4-weekly) statistics on punctuality, reliability and causes of delay for passenger trains operating on the mainline network in Great Britain.

From:
Office of Rail and Road
Published
30 April 2026
Last updated
30 April 2026
Release date:
3 June 2027 9:30am (provisional)
These statistics will be released on 3 June 2027 9:30am