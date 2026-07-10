 Skip to main content
Accredited official statistics announcement

Passenger rail performance: April to June 2027

Quarterly and periodic (4-weekly) statistics on punctuality, reliability and causes of delay for passenger trains operating on the mainline network in Great Britain.

From:
Office of Rail and Road
Published
10 July 2026
Last updated
10 July 2026
Release date:
16 September 2027 9:30am (provisional)
These statistics will be released on 16 September 2027 9:30am