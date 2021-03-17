Other financial institutions’ experimental financial balance sheet statistics: January to December 2020
This article presents experimental balance sheet statistics for other financial institutions (OFIs), which cover all financial activities except for banking, insurance, investment funds and pension funds; OFIs is the second-largest UK financial grouping by assets, after banking. A full set of experimental statistics is provided for Quarter 4 (Oct to Dec) 2019 to Quarter 3 (Apr to June) 2020, inclusive. For Quarter 4 (Oct to Dec) 2020 only, experimental statistics for securities dealers and non-bank lending to households are provided, reflecting Financial Services Survey 266 data availability.