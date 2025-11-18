Official statistics announcement

Online Experiences Tracker

The Online Experiences Tracker (OET) is a quantitative tracking survey that examines internet users 18+ attitudes to, and experiences of, using online services and encountering potential harms online.

Ofcom
18 November 2025
24 February 2026
16 April 2026 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 16 April 2026 9:30am