Online Children's Crime Survey for England and Wales: First findings for the year ending February 2026
This article will present new findings following the launch of the redesigned Children’s Crime Survey for England and Wales to an online mode of collection, rebranded as the Young Person’s Safety Survey. The crucial redesign enables continued production of key statistics for children aged 10-15 years, with this initial publication including data on the prevalence and nature of online activity and harmful experiences amongst children, as well as their perceptions of safety in their local area and their personal wellbeing. These are official statistics in development.