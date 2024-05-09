Obesity Profile: November 2024 update
The Obesity Profile will be updated with data from the 2023 to 2024 National Child Measurement Programme. The tool displays prevalence of obesity, severe obesity, overweight, healthy weight and underweight at local, regional and national level over time; for children in Reception (aged 4 to 5 years) and Year 6 (aged 10 to 11 years). Disparities in child obesity prevalence by sex, deprivation, and ethnic group for England, regions and local authorities are also displayed in the tool.