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Accredited official statistics announcement

Northern Ireland Road Safety Strategy to 2030 Annual Statistical Report 2026

The Northern Ireland Road Safety Strategy to 2030 Annual Statistical Report monitors the progress of the strategy against agreed targets and key performance indicators.

From:
Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency and Department for Infrastructure (Northern Ireland)
Published:
21 July 2026
Last updated:
21 July 2026
Release date:
27 August 2026 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 27 August 2026 9:30am