Northern Ireland Gambling Licensing and Industry Data 2024

Data on amusement permits, bingo clubs and bookmaking office licences, as well as the number of people employed in the gambling sector and annual gambling turnover.

Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency and Department for Communities (Northern Ireland)
27 August 2025
27 August 2025
24 September 2025 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 24 September 2025 9:30am