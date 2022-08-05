National statistics announcement

Northern Ireland farm performance indicators: 2021/2022

Physical and financial performance of the main farm enterprises in Northern Ireland.

From:
Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (Northern Ireland)
Published
5 August 2022
Last updated
5 August 2022 — See all updates
Release date:
31 July 2023 9:30am (provisional)
These statistics will be released on 31 July 2023 9:30am