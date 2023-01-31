Northern Ireland Courts and Tribunals Service Quarterly Provisional Figures October to December 2023
This bulletin is produced in accordance with the pillars and principles set out in the Code of Practice for Statistics. It presents the following statistics for the Northern Ireland Court and Tribunals Service for the quarter October to December 2023: The number of Children Order applications received and disposed at Family Proceedings Courts, Family Care Centres and the High Court; Civil and family business received and disposed, waiting times and sitting days in County Courts; The number of cases and defendants received and disposed, waiting times, pleas and findings and sittings at the Crown Court; Business received and disposed, waiting times and sitting days in the Chancery, King’s Bench and Family Divisions of the High Court; and The number of youth and adult defendants received and disposed, charges and outcomes, sittings, civil applications received and disposed and waiting times at Magistrates’ Courts.