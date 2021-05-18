Official statistics announcement

Northern Ireland 2020 tourism Statistics

The statistics will include a range of information on the most up to date tourism statistics.

From:
Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency
Published
18 May 2021
Last updated
18 May 2021 — See all updates
Release date:
10 June 2021 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 10 June 2021 9:30am