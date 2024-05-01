Official statistics announcement

NI Lone Pensioner and Disabled Persons Allowance Statistics 2024

These statistics show the number of persons and net amount awarded each year.

From:
Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency and Department of Finance (Northern Ireland)
Published
1 May 2024
Last updated
1 May 2024
Release date:
29 May 2024 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 29 May 2024 9:30am