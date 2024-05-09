NHS planned care waiting times across the UK
A summary of the cross-UK comparability of NHS planned care waiting time statistics. NHS waiting times Opinion and Lifestyle (OPN) data will be included within this release.
A summary of the cross-UK comparability of NHS planned care waiting time statistics. NHS waiting times Opinion and Lifestyle (OPN) data will be included within this release.
To help us improve GOV.UK, we’d like to know more about your visit today. Please fill in this survey (opens in a new tab).