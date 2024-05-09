Official statistics announcement

NHS planned care waiting times across the UK

A summary of the cross-UK comparability of NHS planned care waiting time statistics. NHS waiting times Opinion and Lifestyle (OPN) data will be included within this release.

From:
Office for National Statistics
Published
9 May 2024
Last updated
3 June 2024
Release date:
18 June 2024 9:30am (confirmed)

The release date has been changed

Previous date:
6 June 2024 9:30am
Reason for change:
This release has been postponed from 6 June to 18 June 2024 to provide to more time to quality assure the analysis. We apologise for any inconvenience.
These statistics will be released on 18 June 2024 9:30am