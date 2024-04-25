Official statistics announcement

NHS Health Check quarterly statistics: January to March 2024 offers and uptake

Number of NHS Health Check offers and uptake data covering January to March 2024.

From:
Office for Health Improvement and Disparities
Published
25 April 2024
Release date:
2 July 2024 9:30am (provisional)
These statistics will be released on 2 July 2024 9:30am