Official statistics announcement Near to real-time suspected suicide surveillance (nRTSSS) for England for the 15 months to October 2023

Official statistics in development will be published on deaths by suspected suicide in England. These statistics are designed to act as an early warning system for changes in patterns of deaths by suicide to enable appropriate intervention. The report will show statistics for the most recent 15 month period. The report will describe monthly suspected suicide rates by age group and sex. The data will be aggregated for 3 month periods to describe suspected method of suicide. Publication will include addition of new data on deaths by suspected suicides for September 2023 and October 2023, and for calendar quarter 3, 2023. Late submissions of deaths for months prior September 2023 will be also included. Monthly rates for the period August 2022 to August 2023 will be updated following publication of rebased local mid-year estimate populations following 2021 Census.