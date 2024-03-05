Near to real-time suspected suicide surveillance (nRTSSS) for England for the 15 months to January 2024
Official statistics in development will be published on deaths by suspected suicide in England. These statistics are designed to act as an early warning system for changes in patterns of deaths by suicide to enable appropriate intervention. The report will show statistics for the most recent 15 month period. The report will describe monthly suspected suicide rates by age group and sex. The data will be aggregated for 3 month periods to describe method of suspected suicide. Publication will include addition of new data on deaths by suspected suicides for January 2024. Late submissions of deaths for months prior to January 2024 will also be included.