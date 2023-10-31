Official statistics announcement

Near to real-time suspected suicide surveillance (nRTSSS) for England for the 15 months to August 2023

Official statistics in development will be published on deaths by suspected suicide in England. These statistics are designed to act as an early warning system for changes in patterns of deaths by suicide to enable appropriate intervention. The report will show statistics for the most recent 15 month period. The report will describe monthly suspected suicide rates by age group and sex. The data will be aggregated for 3 month periods to describe suspected method of suicide.

Office for Health Improvement and Disparities
31 October 2023
31 October 2023 — See all updates
30 November 2023 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 30 November 2023 9:30am