National Diet and Nutrition Survey 2017 to 2023 report for Northern Ireland
The National Diet and Nutrition Survey Rolling Programme (NDNS RP) is a continuous cross-sectional survey, designed to assess the diet, nutrient intake and nutritional status of the general population aged 1.5 years and over living in private households in the UK. Fieldwork ran from 2008 to 2023 aside from a suspension during the COVID-19 global pandemic. Boosted samples were gathered in Years 1-4 (2008/09-2011/12), Years 6-9 (2013/14-2016/17) and Years 10 to 15 (2017 to 2023) in order to achieve representative data for Northern Ireland and enable comparisons to be made with UK results.