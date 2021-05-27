Motorcyclists killed and seriously injured (KSI) casualties in Northern Ireland 2015-2019
This bespoke analysis was commissioned by Promotion and Outreach Branch, DfI, and supplements the NI Road Safety Strategy (NIRSS) to 2020 Annual Statistical Report. The purpose of the research is to review PSNI road traffic collision data on motorcyclists and identify any emerging issues in relation to the number of motorcyclists killed or seriously injured on roads in Northern Ireland in the five year period 2015-2019.