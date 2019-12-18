National statistics announcement Mortgages: Actions for Possession bulletin October to December 2020

Mortgage cases are dealt with in the Chancery division of the High Court, which sits at the Royal Courts of Justice in Belfast. They relate specifically to properties or land owned at least in part with a mortgage. This bulletin provides statistics for cases received (i.e. writs and originating summonses issued), cases disposed and final orders made in respect of mortgages in the Chancery Division of the Northern Ireland High Court for the period October to December 2020 and commentary on trends observed for this quarter in each year from 2007.