Accredited official statistics announcement

Monthly mandatory surveillance of MRSA, MSSA, Gram-negative bacteraemia and C. difficile infections, December 2023 to December 2024

Mandatory surveillance of healthcare-associated infections (HCAI), which include methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), Methicillin-sensitive Staphylococcus aureus (MSSA), Gram-negative bacteraemia such as Escherichia coli (E. coli), Klebsiella and Pseudomonas aeruginosa (P. aeruginosa) and Clostridioides difficile (C. difficile, or CDI): December 2023 to December 2024.

From:
UK Health Security Agency
Published
28 October 2024
Last updated
28 October 2024
Release date:
5 February 2025 9:30am (provisional)
These statistics will be released on 5 February 2025 9:30am