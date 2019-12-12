Migration Statistics Quarterly Report: November 2020

Statistics release cancelled

Following the suspension of the International Passenger Survey (IPS) as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic ONS is in the process of developing international migration statistics based on alternative administrative data sources. These new migration estimates are in development and further information is available in the latest Population and migration statistics system transformation update - https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/populationandmigration/internationalmigration/articles/populationandmigrationstatisticssystemtransformationrecentupdates/previousReleases A separate article scheduled for publication on 26 November 2020 will bring together a range of data sources on international migration and mobility patterns since the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic - https://www.ons.gov.uk/releases/internationalmigrationsincethecoronaviruscovid19pandemic