Official statistics announcement Mental Health Services Monthly Statistics - Performance September, Provisional October 2020

This publication provides the most timely statistics available relating to NHS funded secondary mental health, learning disabilities and autism services in England. This information will be of use to people needing access to information quickly for operational decision making and other purposes. These statistics are derived from submissions made using version 4.1 of the Mental Health Services Dataset (MHSDS). This edition includes final statistics for September 2020.