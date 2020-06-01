Official statistics announcement

Mental Health Services Monthly Statistics - Performance May, Provisional June 2020

This publication provides the most timely statistics available relating to NHS funded secondary mental health, learning disabilities and autism services in England. This information will be of use to people needing access to information quickly for operational decision making and other purposes. These statistics are derived from submissions made using version 4.1 of the Mental Health Services Dataset (MHSDS). This edition includes final statistics for May 2020.

Published 1 June 2020
Last updated 24 June 2020 — see all updates
From:
NHS Digital
Release date:
13 August 2020 9:30am (confirmed)
