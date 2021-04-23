Official statistics announcement

Mental Health Services Monthly Statistics - Final March 2021

This publication provides the most timely statistics available relating to NHS funded secondary mental health, learning disabilities and autism services in England. This information will be of use to people needing access to information quickly for operational decision making and other purposes. These statistics are derived from submissions made using version 4.1 of the Mental Health Services Dataset (MHSDS). This edition includes final statistics for March 2021.

From:
NHS Digital
Published:
23 April 2021
Last updated:
23 April 2021, see all updates
Release date:
10 June 2021 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 10 June 2021 9:30am