Official statistics announcement Mental Health of Children and Young People in England - 2020 - follow-up to the 2017 survey

The findings will include longitudinal data looking at differences between 2017 survey and the follow-up conducted during the 2020 lockdown period on the following topics: 1. Mental Health of Children and Young People in 2020 based on Strengths and Difficilties Questionnaire (SDQ) 2. Family Functioning 3. Parental Mental health and loneliness (2020 only) 4. Parental and childhood anxieties 5. Access to services 6. Changes in household circumstances 7. Activities undertaken by child during lockdown