Official statistics announcement

Measuring and adjusting for coverage patterns in the admin-based population estimates

This report assesses the coverage patterns of the national level admin-based population estimates which were published in June 2019. It describes how we plan to measure and adjust for these coverage patterns using the Integrated Population and Characteristics Survey and Estimation framework. It provides a progress update on the development and testing of this new survey and describes the types of estimation methods we are investigating.

Published 11 March 2020
Last updated 11 March 2020 — see all updates
From:
Office for National Statistics
Release date:
April 2020 (provisional)
These statistics will be released in April 2020