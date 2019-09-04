National statistics announcement

Measures of owner occupiers' housing costs, UK: July to September 2020

Owner occupiers’ housing costs (OOH) are the costs of housing services associated with owning, maintaining and living in one’s own home. There is not a single defined measure of OOH because they can be calculated differently depending on what the target is.

This bulletin has been discontinued and does not contain the latest data. We will continue to publish the latest data on a quarterly basis in the Index of Private Housing Rental Prices bulletin, as well as publishing an annual article each June that presents a more detailed analysis of the different approaches of measuring owner occupiers’ housing costs (OOH).