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Official statistics announcement

Market access barrier quarterly statistics: January to March 2026

This release covers statistics and analysis related to the Department for Business and Trade’s (DBT) activities to record and address market access barriers. It contains information on the number of market access barriers resolved in full and in part, with breakdowns by His Majesty’s Trade Commissioner (HMTC) region and trading partner. DBT defines barriers as the presence or absence of any legal, regulatory or administrative practice by another government or regulator that can impede a business exporting or investing overseas.

From:
Department for Business and Trade
Published
8 January 2026
Last updated
9 June 2026
Release date:
11 June 2026 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 11 June 2026 9:30am