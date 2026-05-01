Accredited official statistics announcement

Manufactured Animal Feed Statistics N. Ireland, March 2026

Animal feed statistics are based on surveys and provide information on the quantities of feed used in Northern Ireland on a monthly, quarterly and annual basis

From:
Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (Northern Ireland)
Published
1 May 2026
Last updated
1 May 2026
Release date:
18 June 2026 9:30am (provisional)
These statistics will be released on 18 June 2026 9:30am