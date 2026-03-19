Accredited official statistics announcement

Manufactured Animal Feed Statistics N. Ireland, January 2026

Animal feed statistics are based on surveys and provide information on the quantities of feed used in Northern Ireland on a monthly, quarterly and annual basis

From:
Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (Northern Ireland)
Published
19 March 2026
Last updated
8 April 2026
Release date:
9 April 2026 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 9 April 2026 9:30am