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Accredited official statistics announcement

Manufactured Animal Feed Statistics N. Ireland, April 2026

Animal feed statistics are based on surveys and provide information on the quantities of feed used in Northern Ireland on a monthly, quarterly and annual basis

From:
Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (Northern Ireland)
Published
18 June 2026
Last updated
18 June 2026
Release date:
9 July 2026 9:30am (provisional)
These statistics will be released on 9 July 2026 9:30am