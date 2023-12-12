Made outside London programme titles register: description of TV programmes produced outside London
A list of the programmes produced by the PSBs outside of the M25, and criteria against which each programme qualifies as Made Outside London.
A list of the programmes produced by the PSBs outside of the M25, and criteria against which each programme qualifies as Made Outside London.
To help us improve GOV.UK, we’d like to know more about your visit today. Please fill in this survey (opens in a new tab).