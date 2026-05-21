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Official statistics announcement

Longitudinal Study 2011 to 2021: Completeness of census linkage

Information on the linkage of census records and quality measures in England and Wales. Shows how representative the Longitudinal Study sample population is, and any biases.

From:
Office for National Statistics
Published
21 May 2026
Last updated
21 May 2026
Release date:
July to August 2026 (provisional)
These statistics will be released between July and August 2026