Longitudinal Study 2011 to 2021: Completeness of census linkage
Information on the linkage of census records and quality measures in England and Wales. Shows how representative the Longitudinal Study sample population is, and any biases.
Information on the linkage of census records and quality measures in England and Wales. Shows how representative the Longitudinal Study sample population is, and any biases.
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