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Official statistics announcement

Local health: September 2026 update

Local health presents data on public health and wider determinants of health for small areas. This release adds data for healthy life expectancy 2019 to 2023 for middle super outputs areas (MSOA).

From:
Office for Health Improvement and Disparities
Published:
4 August 2026
Last updated:
4 August 2026
Release date:
2 September 2026 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 2 September 2026 9:30am