Local health: September 2026 update
Local health presents data on public health and wider determinants of health for small areas. This release adds data for healthy life expectancy 2019 to 2023 for middle super outputs areas (MSOA).
Local health presents data on public health and wider determinants of health for small areas. This release adds data for healthy life expectancy 2019 to 2023 for middle super outputs areas (MSOA).
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