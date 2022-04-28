Local Health: August 2022 update
Local Health is OHID’s primary visualisation and GIS (Geographical Information Systems) profile for small area data. It provides visualisations, area profiles and reports for data at the following geographic levels; MSOA (middle layer super output area), Electoral Ward, Upper and Lower Tier Local Authorities, and CCG (Clinical Commissioning Groups). The tool displays a variety of indicators to show variations in health determinants, behavioural risk factors and health outcomes between and within these areas. It can also provide aggregated data and reports on other selected boundaries, such as Combined Authorities, Parliamentary Constituencies and local neighbourhood clusters.