Official statistics announcement

Local government pension scheme funds for England and Wales: 2021 to 2022

Statistics on the local government pension scheme in England and Wales.

From:
Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities
Published
29 November 2021
Last updated
3 October 2022 — See all updates
Release date:
26 October 2022 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 26 October 2022 9:30am