National statistics announcement

Local authority green belt statistics for England: 2021 to 2022

Statistics on land designated as Green Belt in England, by local authority.

From:
Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities
Published
4 January 2022
Last updated
15 August 2022 — See all updates
Release date:
16 September 2022 9:30am (provisional)
These statistics will be released on 16 September 2022 9:30am