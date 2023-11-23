Official statistics announcement

Local Alcohol Profiles for England (LAPE): February 2024 update

The Local Alcohol Profiles for England (LAPE) tool brings together available indicators at England and local authority level on the impact of alcohol with links to further resources. The aim of the profile is to provide information for local government, health organisations, commissioners and other agencies to monitor the impact of alcohol on local communities, and to monitor the services and initiatives that have been put in place to prevent and reduce the harmful impact of alcohol.

From:
Office for Health Improvement and Disparities
Published
23 November 2023
Release date:
6 February 2024 9:30am (provisional)
