Official statistics announcement

List of channels required to provide access services in 2024

List of television channels licensed by Ofcom required to provide access services

From:
Ofcom
Published
27 January 2023
Last updated
27 January 2023 — See all updates
Release date:
1 July 2023 9:30am (provisional)
These statistics will be released on 1 July 2023 9:30am