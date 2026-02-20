Links between Parental Mental Health, Child Mental Health, and School Outcomes, England: 2021 to 2022
This publication will provide analytical insights into the relationship between a child’s mental health and their parents’/carers' mental health. It forms part of a British Academy funded collaboration with Loughborough University, using linked data to explore the drivers of children’s mental health. The analysis is for England only and focuses on the relationship between parents’/carers' mental health and children’s mental health, using Hospital Episode Statistics, Emergency Care Dataset data, National Pupil Database, and NHS Talking Therapies (for adults), linked to Census 2021. We use linked contextual data (local greenspace and index of multi-deprivation ranks) to control for the impact of a child’s environment. The insights include the difference in impact of the mental health of mothers compared with fathers which is a unique element of the analysis, and the effect of child mental ill health on their academic attainment.