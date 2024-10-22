Official statistics announcement

Licensing Authority Statistics 2024 to 2025.

This report provides statistics by Licensing Authorities (LAs) in respect of their duties under the Gambling Act 2005 for the regulation of gambling in Great Britain.

From:
Gambling Commission
Published
22 October 2024
Last updated
21 May 2025
Release date:
31 July 2025 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 31 July 2025 9:30am