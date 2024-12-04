Legionellosis in residents of England and Wales: 2023 to 2024
This report presents data from the National Enhanced Legionnaires' Disease Surveillance Scheme (NELSS), covering all confirmed cases of Legionellosis among residents of England and Wales with symptom onset between January 1 and December 31, 2024. The report's purpose is to analyse confirmed cases, which meet specific clinical and laboratory criteria, and compare findings against data from previous years. Data are drawn from national surveillance scheme reporting forms and population estimates are based on the ONS census. The report will provide an epidemiological summary, analyse overall trends and examine how the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the epidemiology of Legionellosis, focusing on shifts in case numbers and demographic patterns during this period. Data will be presented by region, age, sex, and exposure category (community, healthcare-associated, or travel-associated). The report will also include annual data on the number of clusters investigated. Findings are summarised in tables, figures, and accompanying commentary.