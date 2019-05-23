Leasehold and freehold residential property transactions in England and Wales: 2019

Statistics release cancelled

As the demand increases for statistics and data to measure the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have had to change data gathering and release practices, focusing efforts on priority analysis and statistics. In addition, leasehold and freehold data is publicly available to download from Land Registry (https://www.gov.uk/government/collections/price-paid-data). Due to this and our work to reprioritise our resources, we have cancelled this release. Please see our wider statement on how we are responding to the coronavirus illness: https://www.ons.gov.uk/news/statementsandletters/covid19andtheproductionofstatistics.