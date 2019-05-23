Leasehold and freehold residential property transactions in England and Wales: 2019
Number of transactions for leasehold and freehold residential properties for a range of geographies in England and Wales. The smallest areas covered by the statistics are middle layer super output areas. Statistics are reported for different types of house including newly built properties, existing properties, all house types combined, detached, semi-detached, terraced houses and flats or maisonettes.
Statistics release cancelled
As the demand increases for statistics and data to measure the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have had to change data gathering and release practices, focusing efforts on priority analysis and statistics. In addition, leasehold and freehold data is publicly available to download from Land Registry (https://www.gov.uk/government/collections/price-paid-data). Due to this and our work to reprioritise our resources, we have cancelled this release. Please see our wider statement on how we are responding to the coronavirus illness: https://www.ons.gov.uk/news/statementsandletters/covid19andtheproductionofstatistics.