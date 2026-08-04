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Official statistics announcement

Labour market transformation – update on progress and plans: August 2026

Labour market transformation overview, building on previous engagement on the transformed Labour Force Survey and the labour market administrative data project.

From:
Office for National Statistics
Published:
4 August 2026
Last updated:
4 August 2026
Release date:
11 August 2026 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 11 August 2026 9:30am