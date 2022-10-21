Official statistics announcement

Labour Force Survey: the impact of using an alternative imputation method on main labour market estimates

Labour Force Survey (LFS) person-weighted datasets use a roll-forward imputation method. During the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic an alternative imputation method that might better cope with the unprecedented labour market circumstances was explored. This article highlights the impact of using this alternative method on main labour market estimates over the periods between January to March 2018 and June to August 2022.

Office for National Statistics
21 October 2022
21 October 2022
24 October 2022 9:30am
