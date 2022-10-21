Labour Force Survey: the impact of using an alternative imputation method on main labour market estimates
Labour Force Survey (LFS) person-weighted datasets use a roll-forward imputation method. During the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic an alternative imputation method that might better cope with the unprecedented labour market circumstances was explored. This article highlights the impact of using this alternative method on main labour market estimates over the periods between January to March 2018 and June to August 2022.