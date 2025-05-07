Labour Force Survey quality update: May 2025
Following challenges with collection of the Labour Force Survey and Annual Population Survey through 2023 and 2024, this release provides information to users and stakeholders about current response rates, trends and known biases in LFS and APS data. Based upon stakeholder feedback, and recent detailed analysis of the data, this should provide users with information to better understand the current quality of the data, and guidance on how best to use the data in their analysis.