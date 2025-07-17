Official statistics announcement

Investment in intangible assets in the UK: 2023

Estimates of investment, both purchased and own-account production, of intangible assets, and investment in intangible assets by industry. These are official statistics in development.

From:
Office for National Statistics
Published
17 July 2025
Last updated
17 July 2025
Release date:
December 2025 (provisional)
These statistics will be released in December 2025