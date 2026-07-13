Investigating non-response to the Labour Force Survey using administrative data
Using Pay-As-You-Earn data to identify and potentially adjust for employment-related non-response to the Labour Force Survey. These are not official statistics.
Using Pay-As-You-Earn data to identify and potentially adjust for employment-related non-response to the Labour Force Survey. These are not official statistics.
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