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Official statistics announcement

Investigating non-response to the Labour Force Survey using administrative data

Using Pay-As-You-Earn data to identify and potentially adjust for employment-related non-response to the Labour Force Survey. These are not official statistics.

From:
Office for National Statistics
Published
13 July 2026
Last updated
13 July 2026
Release date:
28 September 2026 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 28 September 2026 9:30am