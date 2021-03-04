National statistics announcement

Internet users, UK: 2020

Internet use in the UK; annual estimates by age, sex, disability and geographical location.

From:
Office for National Statistics
Published:
4 March 2021
Last updated:
4 March 2021, see all updates
Release date:
6 April 2021 9:30am (provisional)
These statistics will be released on 6 April 2021 9:30am